Recently published research from Timetric, "Credit Card Market Size and Forecast in Oman to 2017: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- "Credit Card Market Size and Forecast in Oman to 2017: Market Profile" This report is the result of extensive research into the financial services industry covering the credit card market in Oman. It provides insights into the market size and growth potentials of Omani cards and payment industry for the following categories by number of cards, transaction value and transaction volume:
- Overall Card Industry Size and Forecast
- Credit Card Category Size and Forecast
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of credit card industry in Oman
- It provides current values for credit card for 2012 and forecast figures for 2017
- It provides analysis by closed loop and open loop segments
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the credit card market in Oman
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