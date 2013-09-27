Credit Card Processing Company Electronic Transfer, Inc. Welcomes Online Firearms and Ammo Dealers

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- In the past, gun and ammunition dealers have been rated as “high risk” by credit card processing companies. Electronic Transfer, Inc. is breaking the mold: Weapons and ammo dealers are welcomed to apply to be merchants through Electronic Transfer Inc. at the same low rates as every other reputable merchant. Merchants can apply at http://www.electronictransfer.com.



“We simply don’t think that the fact that you sell guns and ammunition somehow should cause you to be ‘disreputable’ merchant or that you should automatically warrant a ‘high risk’ rating. If you are running an honest business, whether you’re selling legal firearms or ice cream cones, you should be afforded the same respect and be offered the same low processing rates for your credit cards.” – Mike Knudtson, Founder, Electronic Transfer, Inc.



Electronic Transfer Inc. offers full-service credit card processing for all types of merchants, providing the lowest available rate to all businesses equally. Businesses receive their rate price based on volume and credit, not on the legal and legitimate products that they may sell.



“Electronic Transfer has been very responsive every time I have a problem or concern. I highly recommend them to any merchant who needs to accept credit cards over the internet” – Laura Shakelford, Slide Fire Solutions



Electronic Transfer features the credit card merchant account center enabling customers to complete credit card payments with a variety of options. Merchant accounts & credit card processing system for gun and ammo dealers who need a payment gateway or payment processor for their payment processing online or offline anywhere in the US.



About Electronic Transfer, Inc.

Electronic Transfer, Inc. has been processing credit cards for over 24 years and is proud to maintain an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Mike Knudtson at 800-757-5453 or email at sarah@electronictransfer.com.



Contact Mike Knudtson

Telephone 800-757-5453

Cell 509-924-6730

Email sarah@electronictransfer.com

Website http://www.electronictransfer.com