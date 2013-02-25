Credit Card Processing Company Still Loves Firearms Dealers

Burlington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Electronic transfer, inc. Offers firearm dealers & ammo dealers the ability to process website payments 24/7. Low rates and good customer service is why ETI has grown to be the number 1 choice as the credit card processing company for gun and ammo dealers nationwide.



With the threats of stricter Gun Control laws and even the threat of banning certain firearms, Credit Card Processing Companies have been making it very difficult to get a Merchant Account. In fact they have been imposing Volume Restrictions and even closing good merchants who have been in business for many years. This is because the bank card processors fear getting hit by hundreds of chargebacks from Gun & Ammo Dealers who can’t fulfill their orders. This is a good time to find a “2nd Amendment Friendly” Credit Card Processor Who Understands the Gun & Ammo Business.



Firearm and Ammo dealers need to accept online payments if they want their businesses to grow! In this economy you need to capitalize on every opportunity to make it easy for your customers to buy from you.



Electronic Transfer, Inc. is a Nationwide Credit Card Processing company with 24 Years’ Experience. Electronic Transfer has been specializing in Credit Card Processing for Gun and Ammo Dealers for the past five years.



Seeing how un-friendly the Industry was being treated five years ago regarding Credit Card Processing showed the owners that they needed to help by offering Gun & Ammo Dealers a second amendment friendly Credit Card Processing service with-out the “high risk” fees the other processors were charging them.



ETI not only approves Face to Face transactions, they also approve Online Gun & Ammo Sales. Offering low rates for Firearm and Ammo Dealers who want to sell over the Internet has been their specialty. Accepting Credit Cards is critical when you are doing E-Commerce. Most banks deny Firearm Dealers because they don't want to take the risk. They simply do not understand how the process for purchasing a firearm works. They quickly decline Internet Gun and Ammo sales. It’s just too risky they say. We can’t help you. Every online firearms dealer must have a valid Federal Firearms License (FFL) and only ship to other licensed FFL dealers. If a Gun or Ammo Dealer gets set-up with the wrong merchant account company they can have big problems down the road once they start processing.



A firearm or Ammo dealer who accepts Website Payments can have a big advantage over those who don’t. A merchant account may be just what your company needs to “get the first draw” over the competition. If your customer base is growing and you are getting asked if you take credit cards for payment, then a merchant account could be the answer to help you grow your business.



Electronic Transfer, Inc. is an A+ Better Business Bureau Member



With 24 Years’ Experience.



About Electronic Transfer, Inc.

ETI offers a full range of payment systems including Card-Swipe Terminals, Receipt Printers, Wireless Credit Card Terminals, Cell Phone Payment Systems, and POS Systems. ETI also owns its own secure Payment Gateway called http://www.FastCharge.com ETI offers you a Free Merchant Account Set-up and a Free Secure Payment Gateway Set-up. This is what you need to sell your products over the Internet 24 hours per day, 7 days a week. FastCharge works with over 2000 different Shopping Cart Companies.



For more information, visit ETI’s web site at http://www.electronictransfer.com or call toll free 800-757-5453



Media Contact:

Electronic Transfer, Inc.

3107 E. Mission

Spokane, WA 99202

Contact: Mike Knudtson

Title: President

Phone: 800-757-5453

Email: mike@electronictransfer.com