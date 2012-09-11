Credit Cards for Bad Credit, Are the Fees Really Worth It

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- A great question was recently posted on the YouTube video Credit Cards For Bad Credit, How I was approved for several credit cards with bad credit and BK. The question was posted by Youtube user "TheMyke0" and was stated as follows.



"one card listed on your site (CreditCardsForBadCreditNotBadPeople.com) wants a $95.00 "one time" processing fee AND $75 for the first year (So Basically if you get approved you start with a balance of $170) then $45 a year after. No thank you! With their fees, it would be smarter to do a secured card and pay a deposit of $200. Better than wasting $170 on the fees just to obtain the card!"



The answer to this question came from "creditcardsforbadcr" and was stated as follows.



"I agree, if you have an extra $200-$400 cash in your pocket then you can get a secured card and be further ahead... but in my opinion the unsecured card that has $170 in upfront fees would be good if a person didn't have any cash to put toward the deposit on a secured card. I personally have applied for cards that had these large fees only because I didn't have a lot of extra cash but I knew that I needed to start establishing good credit lines and it was worth paying the fees. hope that helps"



This was a great question and answer that was posted on Youtube concerning those that are looking for credit cards for bad credit.



The Author of this Article is Joe McClain with Cloud Technology Systems, Inc. Joe has written a Kindle book Credit Cards for Bad Credit.