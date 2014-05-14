Credit Cards for Bad Credit Is the Topic of Mark Clayborne's Book "Hidden Credit Repair Secrets," Available Now from Amazon

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The book is intended for anyone who is having trouble with bad debt and aims to help consumers restore their credit and take their financial life back. Clayborne’s suggestion is that the book will help those who wish to get approved for their dream home or car.



Mark Clayborne is the best-selling author of the book-Hidden Credit Repair Secrets and Self-Credit Repair Dispute Software with 10 years of experience in the area of credit repair. His website http://www.selfcreditrepairdisputesoftware.com shows a number of ways that consumers can benefit from his expert knowledge of credit repair, dispute campaigns, debt settlement and credit cards for bad credit.



There is a right way to rebuild credit and a wrong way. Clayborne’s supportive blog gives information on how to go about rebuilding a line of credit the right way.



This third edition of his book is now available in both paperback and Kindle format and 114 reviewers to date have given it a five star review.



Aside from credit cards for bad credit, readers can expect to learn a step-by-step game plan for rebuilding credit. A comprehensive understanding of how to remove inaccurate, unverifiable and questionable judgments, collections and charge-offs. Easy to follow strategies on how to stop debt collectors in their tracks.



Unlike other financial advisers, Clayborne does not just lay out a series of tips, but explains how to use a series of letters which he outlines, to communicate with creditors in order to resolve financial situations.



Mark Clayborne is the best-selling author of the book Hidden Credit Repair Secrets, and the creator of Self-Credit Repair Dispute software. To learn more about Hidden Credit Repair Secrets and how it can help raise a credit score, go here: http://linktrack.info/pramazonbookfv



434 South Ardmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020

Self-Credit Repair Learning Center

1-888-959-1462

http://www.selfcreditrepairdisputesoftware.com

Media contact: Rose Clayborne

support@selfcreditrepairdisputesoftware.com