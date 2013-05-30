Credit Cards in South Africa - New Study Released

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Credit Cards in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- With the South African economy in a period of recovery, the credit cards category saw growth rates approaching pre-2008 levels. For most of the review period, credit card growth was subdued, with debt levels at an all-time high. However, in the third quarter of 2012 official statistics were released indicating that the debt to income ratio was decreasing and that consumers had slightly more disposable income and thus access to credit. This has impacted positively on the credit card category,...
Euromonitor International's Credit Card Transactions in South Africa report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
