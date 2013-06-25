"Credit Cards in Thailand" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Credit Cards in Thailand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Credit cards in circulation is expected to witness moderate growth with over a million new credit cards issued in 2012. The two consecutive years since 2011 witnessed over a million credit cards issued. Personal cards in circulation much outweigh the number of commercial cards in 2012. Personal credit cards account for nearly 93% of all credit cards in circulation in 2012. Over 90% of spending on credit cards is for personal purposes. Credit cards remain the most popular payment form among Thai...
Euromonitor International's Credit Card Transactions in Thailand report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
