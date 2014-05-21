Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Credit Cards in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- During 2013, issuers continued to tighten the criteria for receiving a credit card and also to clean their portfolios of inactive cards. As a result, the number of cards in circulation decreased, even though credit card transactions continued to grow at a very fast pace, both in terms of volume and value. Consumers were encouraged by issuers to use their credit cards more actively, mainly by changes made to charges, which resulted in credit cards transactions seeing retail value growth of 11%...
Euromonitor International's Credit Card Transactions in Czech Republic report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Credit Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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