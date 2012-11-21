Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- It takes some time to develop poor credit and it can take even longer to rebuild it. Having a bad credit score can prevent a person from getting charge cards, loans, or other financial niceties. Believe it or not, credit cards to help repair bad credit exist, and they aren't terribly difficult to acquire. There are two basic types of these cards, secured and unsecured. A secured card is just that:



It’s secured with a monetary deposit with the issuing company. That company gives an individual a line of credit equal to the amount of the deposit, and the person uses the card the same way as any other charge card is used. Secured credit cards usually have lower interest rates than their unsecured counterparts, so they’re a bit easier to get. Unsecured credit cards don’t require the deposit, but they tend to have somewhat higher interest rates because of that. If one is committed to paying off the card in full and on time every month, this kind of charge card may be right for him.



Another variety of credit card to repair bad credit is a retail store charge card. These cards are generally simpler to obtain than other ones and have higher limits. They also may have higher interest rates. However, these are great for rebuilding poor credit if one makes all his payments on time each month. In the same area of charge cards is a gasoline station card. Again, these are not terribly tricky to acquire. They typically have mid-level credit limits and interest rates, both of which can increase as one uses the card responsibly. After a two to four year time period, one can work up to a “fair credit” credit card which will have lower rates and higher limits. Keep one’s mind on proper usage of these credit cards, and before too long, one will be getting all the “good credit” credit cards.



