Credit Enhancement Now Partners with Client Companies to Write Solid Business Plans

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Small businesses can work with Credit Enhancement, LLC, a business consulting firm, to develop their business plans, as the company now partners with any client to write a solid plan for the future. Customers can still rely on the firm to help secure small business funding. The business loan company now writes complete business plans based on months of research and data and the amount a client is seeking.



A business plan is required by any potential lender. It must incorporate many details, including information on past performance, the current state of operations, and what the company’s future projections are like. Each plan written by Credit Enhancement Pros is crafted around the loan amount the client requests. The average business plan the company provides ranges from 70-100 pages in length and is loaded with hard data lenders look for. Also, the service helps small business loan seekers avoid frustrations down the road and provides a detailed, structured plan that includes segments such as:



- Executive Summary: A synopsis of the company’s current state and where it intends to go. This section includes a mission statement, product/service details, and financial information plus any other details a potential investor might take notice of.



- Competition analysis: Details based on extensive market and industry research of the client’s main competitors. Potential investors can see how well a company understands the market, who its competitors are, and how they might impact sales and performance.



- Company history and competitiveness: An analysis by the small business advisor of how the company performed in the past and a comparison to competitors in its specific industry.



- Risk Assessment: Various considerations are discussed, such as risks common to the industry and how the company would handle situations such as lack of demand, financial, personnel, and security risks, for example.



- Use of Proceeds: An assessment of how the company plans to spend the proceeds gained from a small business loan. The data here consider how much will be spent on product development, equipment, marketing, repaying debt, and other items.



- Profit & Loss Statement: The company’s income based on sales and expenses over a given time period. With these data, businesses and lenders can see the real profit earned or lost while companies can formulate sales targets and product and service pricing.



Also within the context of the business plan, the small business consultant provides additional items such as an advertising analysis, an industry market study, segmentation analysis, marketing strategy plan, three-year financial projections, balance sheets, and cash flow projections. In effect, all of the information a lender requires when assigning a new business loan. Since the business plan is so important in this respect, Credit Enhancement tailors each plan to the loan amount, so the client’s chances of being funded are maximized.



Business plan writing services are available now. To learn more, go to www.creditenhancementpros.com.



About Credit Enhancement, LLC.

Credit Enhancement is a small business loan providing alternatives to traditional hard-to-get start-up and small business financing. Professional and courteous help is available to each client while bad credit, personal property, or issues commonly factored in by banks do not affect lending approvals. Loan amounts begin at $500,000. Communicating via phone and e-mail, the company offers a time-saving financing option based on the client’s needs.



Company: Credit Enhancement Pros

Address: 1200 Westlake Avenue North #1006

Seattle, WA 98109

Phone: (866) 433-0406

Fax: (866) 349-0447

Web: http://www.creditenhancementpros.com

Contact: Mark Matthews