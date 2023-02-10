NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2023 -- The Global Credit Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Credit Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers and aggregators, and the agency was considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (Switzerland), AIG (United States), Chubb (United States), Euler Hermes (France), Atradius (Netherlands), Coface (France), Credendo Group (Belgium), QBE Insurance Group Ltd. (Australia), Cesce (Spain), Equinox (United States).



Definition:

Credit insurance is an insurance policy and a risk management product offered by private insurance companies and governmental export credit agencies to business entities wishing to protect their accounts receivable from loss due to credit risks such as protracted default, insolvency or bankruptcy. Credit insurance product is a type of property and casualty insurance. Credit insurance is an insurance policy bought by a borrower that pays off one or more existing debts in the event of a disability, or in rare cases, death, and unemployment. It is marketed most frequently as a credit card feature, with the monthly cost charging a low percentage of the card's unpaid balance. Credit insurance is considered as one way to decrease this risk. Also, it is the overlying field of covering exporters against the risk they will not be paid for a range of reasons including political upheaval or simply default.



Market Trends:

Rising Attraction towards Simplified Insurance Claiming Procedures

Integration of Technology of Credit Insurance

Market Drivers:

High Adoption due to Unbalanced Macro-Economic Factors

Growing Demand due to Improving Sales and Accounts Receivable Support Benefits

Market Opportunities:

Emergences of Credit Insurance Companies in Developing Countries

Market Is Penetrating At a Higher Growth Rate in Developing Regions Due To the Growing Export Business in the Regions

Key Developments in the Market:

On 2nd June 2019, Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) has acquired ANZ's life insurance business, OnePath Life, becoming a leading life insurer for retail customers in that market. Zurich expands its bank distribution footprint attracting up to 6 million new customers in Australia.

On 26th March 2019, Coface has launched its credit insurance offer in Greece. Coface is now able to strengthen its support to Greek businesses, by providing them with its recognized expertise in monitoring the credit-worthiness of millions of companies all over the world, and by protecting their commercial transactions.



The Global Credit Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Domestic Trade, Export Trade), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Component (Product (Buyer: Turnover below EUR 5 Million, Buyer: Turnover above EUR 5 Million), Services), Insurance Type (Credit Life Insurance, Credit Disability Insurance, Credit Unemployment Insurance)



Global Credit Insurance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Credit Insurance market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Credit Insurance

-To showcase the development of the Credit Insurance market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Credit Insurance market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Credit Insurance

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Credit Insurance market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Credit Insurance Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Credit Insurance market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

Credit Insurance Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Credit Insurance Market Production by Region Credit Insurance Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.



Key Points Covered in Credit Insurance Market Report:

Credit Insurance Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Credit Insurance Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Credit Insurance Market

Credit Insurance Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027)

Credit Insurance Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

Credit Insurance Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Credit Insurance Market Analysis by Application {Domestic Trade, Export Trade}

Credit Insurance Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Credit Insurance Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

How feasible is Credit Insurance market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Credit Insurance near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Credit Insurance market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



