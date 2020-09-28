Credit Insurance Market to EyeWitness Massive Growth By 2025

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 120 pages on title 'Global Credit Insurance Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and important players such as Euler Hermes, Atradius, Coface, Zurich, Credendo.



Summary

Trade credit insurance or credit insurance is an insurance policy and a risk management product offered by private insurance companies and governmental export credit agencies to business entities wishing to protect their accounts receivable from loss due to credit risks such as protracted default, insolvency or bankruptcy. Credit insurance product is a type of property and casualty insurance.



Scope of the Report:



This report focuses on the Credit Insurance in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Credit Insurance market.



Chapter 1, to describe Credit Insurance Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;



Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Credit Insurance, with sales, revenue, and price of Credit Insurance, in 2016 and 2017;



Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;



Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Credit Insurance, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;



Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;



Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;



Chapter 12, Credit Insurance market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;



Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Credit Insurance sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source



Table of Contents



1 Market Overview



1.1 Credit Insurance Introduction



1.2 Market Analysis by Type



1.2.1 Type 1



1.2.2 Type 2



1.3 Market Analysis by Applications



1.3.1 Domestic Trade



1.3.2 Export Trade



1.4 Market Analysis by Regions



1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)



1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2015-2025)



1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2015-2025)



1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2015-2025)



