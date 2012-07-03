Credit Monitoring Service Comparison Website Launches a Brand New Design

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- Best Credit Monitoring Services, a website that helps consumers compare and contrast credit monitoring services, just launched a completely re-designed site.



The credit monitoring service website, which provides people with in-depth and helpful reviews of different companies, is now easier than ever for people to navigate.



As economic experts have noted, credit scores are used for much more than helping banks determine if a potential borrower qualifies for a loan. Car rental agencies, medical offices and even managers who are conducting job interviews will routinely run a credit score check to see if the client, patient or potential employee has a good credit record. As a result, knowing ahead of time what a credit check will reveal is extremely important.



In addition, due to the increasing prevalence of identity theft, it is crucial that consumers are aware of any unauthorized checks that are made on their credit reports.



Although there are many companies that can help people monitor their credit reports, it can be difficult and time consuming to determine which one is the best.



Best Credit Monitoring Services compares the different companies that offer this service, helping consumers to make an educated choice about the program they select.



The newly redesigned website features a wealth of helpful information right on the homepage, including a Credit Monitoring Services Comparison Chart that examines the similarities and differences of five of the largest credit monitoring companies. IDENTITY GUARD®, TrustedID and ProtectMyID, are three of the companies that have their various services noted on the chart.



In addition, the website helps educate consumers about some of the specific credit monitoring services that they may wish to consider. For example, while basic plans are often priced about the same, there can be major differences in the features that are offered. In addition, finding a company that offers a support team to help in case of potential fraud, disputes or just to answer questions is also extremely important.



Although it is technically possible for people to monitor their own credit score, an article on Best Credit Monitoring Services notes that most consumers do not have the time or experience to do a thorough job of keeping tabs on such an important facet of their personal information.



About Best Credit Monitoring Services

W & D Industries, LLC creates comparison websites to help consumers choose the right service. We started in 2010. One of its sites, Best Credit Monitoring Services, helps consumers compare the different companies that monitor credit in order to help determine which service will be best for them. For more information, please visit http://bestcreditmonitoringservices.net