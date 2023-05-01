Credit Rating Software Market May See Big Move

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2023 -- AMA introduce new research on Global Credit Rating Software covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2022-2027). The Global Credit Rating Software explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing.



Some of the Major Key players profiled in the study are Softlabs Group (India), Loxon Solutions (Hungary), ACTICO GmbH (Germany), Abrigo (United States), Fitch Ratings Inc. (United States), Moody's Corporation (United States), AccelOne (United States), Pegasystems (United States), Soft4Leasing (Lithuania), Risika A/S (Denmark), Cedacri (Italy), DiCOM Software LLC (United States).



Credit rating software allows banks or financial institutions to define and validate the creditability of an individual or organization based on their previous transactions. The emerging trend of digital lending in the banking industry to ease the loan issuing process and provide an enhanced experience to their customers will accelerate the adoption of credit rating software. The software helps to automate the credit rating process and gain insights that loans or credit cards can be provided or not to a particular person or company.



Influencing Market Trend

- The Use of Innovative Blockchain-Based Systems for Credit Rating and Other Technological Advancements in the Credit Rating Systems

- Inclination Towards the Cloud-based Credit Rating Solutions Among the End-Users



Market Drivers

- Growing Digitalization Across Banks and Financial Organizations to Streamline Their Operations and Digital Lending

- Increasing Demand for Maintaining High Credit Ratings and Scores Among the Borrowers will Boost the Market



Opportunities:

- Increased Adoption of Automated Loan Issuance System in the Banks Will Create Significant Opportunities

- Significant Growth of Small and Medium Industries Across the Globe



Highlighted of Global Credit Rating Software Market Segments and Sub-Segment:



Credit Rating Software Market by Key Players: Softlabs Group (India), Loxon Solutions (Hungary), ACTICO GmbH (Germany), Abrigo (United States), Fitch Ratings Inc. (United States), Moody's Corporation (United States), AccelOne (United States), Pegasystems (United States), Soft4Leasing (Lithuania), Risika A/S (Denmark), Cedacri (Italy), DiCOM Software LLC (United States)



Credit Rating Software Market by: by End Users (Investment Bankers, Banks), Platform (Windows, MacOS, Others), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), Pricing Model (Subscription-based, Premium On-demand)



Credit Rating Software Market by Geographical Analysis: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



