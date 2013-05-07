Credit Repair Companies: 3 Ways to Spot a Scam

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- A credit repair scam is when an organization, adviser or consultant guarantees that they can improve your score within 30 days with little effort and remove all negative items off your credit report quickly. Here is three key factors that will tell if the company is a scam or not.



Its contract does not contain the clauses stipulated in the Credit Repair Organization Act.



Under the Credit Repair Organization Act, a written contract is required between the two parties. There are strict stipulations that must be in the agreement. The contract must be signed and dated by both the consumer and the service. It is illegal for any credit repair service to ask you to sign a contract that does not include the stipulations set forth by the Credit Repair Organization Act.



"I was not advised of my rights when it comes to restoring my credit"



You have legal rights. It is advisable that you learn those rights prior to hiring a credit repair service. Before doing anything else, a credit repair company is required by law to inform you of those rights. If a credit repair service that you choose does not notify you of your rights, as is mandated under the Credit Repair Organizations Act, it is out to swindle you, and your hard earned cash.



"A company asked me for money before doing the work"



According to the Credit Repair Organizations Act, a credit repair service cannot charge a client for any work in advance. If it does, it is breaking the law. An agency charges the fee, you pay, and the agency disappears only to show up in a new state with a different identity to scam another few dozen customers.



Credit repair companies with proven track records can really expedite your credit repair goals because of their expertise and knowledge of the credit restoration field. However, you must conduct your own research and watch for scams before signing up to any company.



About Mark Clayborne

Mark is the best selling author of the book - Hidden Credit Repair Secrets available at Amazon. He is also a certified credit consultant, FICO Pro Expert and proven writer with over 100 articles written in the area of credit repair. For a free fast credit repair video course, please click here.



Media Contact:

Rose Clayborne

support@selfcreditrepairlearningcenter.com

Los angeles, CA

http://www.selfcreditrepairlearningcenter.com