Credit-Repair-Companies.com Announces Lexington Law Voted #1 for Best Credit Repair Company in 2013

As more Americans suffer from the effects of a down economy and find themselves with damaged credit, the need for effective, scrupulous and thorough credit repair companies has never been greater. With thousands turning to Credit-Repair-Companies.com, the credit repair company review website has once again found that Lexington Law has been voted as #1 for best credit repair company in 2013. “Our review site is driven by statistics for accomplishment as well as the experience of thousands of users that rate the companies, and Lexington Law once again stands at the top,” said a Credit-Repair-Companies.com spokesperson.



The #1 ranking for Lexington Law was derived from more than 1,359 votes cast, which gave them the highest ranking of 9.5 out of a possible high rating of 10. After nearly 20 years in business, Lexington Law has helped a staggering 500,000 people out of credit problems. Their longevity and experience is the cornerstone of a company that brings its enrollees about 8.7 removals from their score by the third month and an impressive 28.6 removals by the one- year anniversary. Lexington Law accomplished over two million removals last year alone and maintains an excellent standing with the Better Business Bureau.



Credit-Repair-Companies.com is dedicated to always bringing people the best information that is available to help them fix their credit and keep their score going up. The company’s experts review all of the credit repair sites to determine which companies are the most effective, and then supply that information to the website. In addition to a detailed review of the provider, each review features the company’s history, the things that make them different from their competitors, the available features that they provide, and the cost for their services.



In addition to the expert reviews and the rating score, readers can find hundreds of user reviews for the top five companies that include Lexington Law, CreditRepair.com, Sky Blue, DSI Solutions, and Ovation. Website visitors can also find comprehensive articles on all aspects of poor credit and credit repair on their blog, which is regularly updated and expanded. “Even though we utilize expert reviewers to research the credit repair companies that appear on our pages, we highly value the input and opinions of our customer reviewers as they give us an idea of how the customer is really being treated through the entire process,” said the spokesperson. For more information, please visit http://www.credit-repair-companies.com



