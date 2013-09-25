Credit-Repair-Companies.com Announces That Lexington Law Is the Top Ranked Credit Repair Company

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Credit-Repair-Companies.com, a website that offers consumers in-depth and helpful reviews of many of the top credit repair companies in the country, has just finished up a complete reevaluation of some of the firms that help people improve their credit scores.



After completing the thorough analysis, Credit-Repair-Companies.com has announced that once again, Lexington Law is the best credit repair company that is available. Lexington Law has held this top spot for some time with the website.



As many consumers have found out the hard way, having bad credit can affect their lives in ways they never thought would be possible. In addition to being unable to get credit cards or a decent interest rate on a car loan or mortgage, a poor FICO score can also prevent people from getting a job, or even a rental car.



While many people with low credit scores want to do all they can to fix the situation, it can be a time consuming and complicated process. In order to improve their score as quickly and efficiently as possible, some people turn to credit repair companies for help. However, knowing which firm to hire can also be confusing; there are many credit repair companies in business and most of them claim to be the best and most affordable.



This is where Credit-Repair-Companies.com can help; by reviewing five of the top credit repair companies that are in business, consumers can learn all they need to know about the different firms, all from the convenience of one easy-to-use website. In addition, visitors to the site are welcome to write reviews of the various companies; this will also help customers to determine which credit repair firm will be the best one for them.



As the review of Lexington Law noted, the company has now helped an impressive half million people get out of their credit problems.



“The company has been in business for nearly 20 years, putting both longevity and experience on their side,” the review explained, adding that those who enroll with Lexington Law for up to a year see on average about 8.7 removals from their score by the third month and 28.6 removals by their one year anniversary.



“These are inspiring results for those who are looking to clear up their credit history quickly. Lexington Law also has a high rating with the Better Business Bureau and zero unresolved issues with customers throughout the country.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Lexington Law may visit the Credit-Repair-Companies.com website at any time; there, they can read the full review of the company as well as the other credit repair firms that are featured on the site.



About Credit-Repair-Companies.com

Credit-Repair-Companies.com is a review website that features in-depth reviews and customer ratings of five of the top credit repair companies. People may also leave comments on the site about the different companies; this will help Credit-Repair-Companies.com’s customers choose who is best for them to use. For more information, please visit http://www.credit-repair-companies.com/