Credit-Repair-Companies.com Launches Its Brand New and Easy-to-Navigate Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Credit-Repair-Companies.com, a website that is devoted to offering in-depth and helpful reviews of five top credit repair companies, has just launched its newly-redesigned site. The website, which is now easier than ever for visitors to navigate, also contains a lot of new information; for example, hundreds of new ratings and a large number of reviews from customers have been added.



As anyone who has ever been turned down for a loan or credit card knows all too well, having bad credit can have a definite negative impact on a person’s life. Because more employers than ever are running credit checks on their applicants, low credit scores can also prevent people from being hired for a job. This is why it is imperative that those with poor credit ratings do all they can to clean up their credit reports and get their financial lives back on track.



This is where Credit-Repair-Companies.com can help—from the day the website was originally launched, it has strived to help people determine which credit repair companies offer the best services, prices and results.



For example, Lexington Law currently holds the top spot on the site. In the two-plus decades the company has been in business, it has helped an impressive half million people solve their credit issues. Priced at $59.95 a month plus a $99 setup fee, the company has a very high rating with the Better Business Bureau, and there are no unresolved issues with customers who have used the company. The company has an average rating of 9.3 stars out of 10, based on over 1,700 customer votes.



“Those who enroll with Lexington Law for up to a year on average see about 8.7 removals from their score by the third month and an impressive 28.6 removals by the one year anniversary,” the review of the company noted.



“These are inspiring results for those who are looking to clear up their credit history quickly.”



In addition to the helpful and thorough reviews, which consumers are welcome to read through at any time, Credit-Repair-Companies.com also features articles filled with tips and advice on how to improve a credit score. As one of the articles points out, some credit reports may contain errors, which can unfairly lower a person’s score. Because of this, it is vital that consumers get copies of their credit reports regularly and take the proper steps to remove incorrect information.



About Credit-Repair-Companies.com

Credit-Repair-Companies.com is a website that reviews the top 5 credit repair companies. The site allows its customers to vote by rating as well as leave comments. For more information, please visit http://www.credit-repair-companies.com