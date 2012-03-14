Credit-repair-companies.net Features Reviews of the Best Credit Repair Companies

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2012 -- According to a 2004 study conducted by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, nearly 80 percent of credit reports contain at least one error. Of these mistakes, about 25 percent of them were bad enough to deny people credit.



For someone who is interested in buying a new home or car, these errors can be extremely serious, resulting in undue stress and delays in getting a needed loan. Clearly, being familiar with credit ratings and doing any needed credit repair is of paramount importance.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its comprehensive reviews of credit repair companies that can help people across the country do everything they can to eliminate errors from their credit reports.



Credit-repair-companies.net features the very best and most comprehensive credit repair company reviews from around the web. A tremendous amount of time and research has been put into developing the site and the information on each of the companies, so visitors can rest assured that they are getting information that both helpful and accurate.



Using the website is easy; simply log on and begin browsing through the information on the credit repair companies that are featured on the site. A review of the services each company provides, features, payment information and a “bottom line” section helps educate visitors. Each company is also given an overall review based on a 10-point scale.



The company that currently holds the top spot on the website is called Lexington Law. In the Lexington Law review, employees from Credit-repair-companies.net note that for nearly 20 years, over a half million people have turned to this company in their time of need, and that they have never been disappointed.



“Lexington Law puts the client is in control of choosing which credit report items to dispute, then gets working on removing those items and improving credit scores,” an article on the website explained.



“After completing a free consultation, clients will feel comfortable choosing one of their three solid levels of service.”



The second credit repair company that is reviewed in great detail is Sky Blue Credit Repair. As the Sky Blue credit review noted, the company has worked with clients for over two decades, helping them to improve their credit ratings. Experts at the company scrutinize credit reports looking for inaccuracies and then work with customers to help improve their scores as quickly as possible.



About Credit-repair-companies.net

Credit-repair-companies.net provides consumers with the very best credit repair company reviews from around the web. The staff believes that transparency and customer feedback from past clients in the best way to empower people to repair their credit. The website is easy to use and includes detailed reviews of many credit repair companies. For more information, please visit http://www.credit-repair-companies.net/