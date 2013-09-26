Credit Repair Review Site Analyzes on National and Local Level

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- BestCreditRepairCompanys.com (BCRC) is an industry leading review site that provides objective and trustworthy reviews of credit repair companies. Just like most other industries, there are both large companies that service on a national level as well as smaller agencies that generally target a more local customer base. The BCRC expert staff has adjusted reviews to reflect a credit repair company's ability to perform on a national or local platform.



"We understand that some of the credit repair companies that we have reviewed started up to help those that live in the area," Jane Kingsley, BCRC Director of Reviews, said. "We wanted to more accurately portray these companies and show customers that there are different benefits, as well as faults, that come with both national and local credit repair companies."



The expert staff at BCRC has found that some consumers prefer to conduct their credit repair business more locally, while others prefer larger companies that have the resources to service on a national level.



"There are pros and cons associated with both local and nationally based companies," Kingsley said. "Our job is not to say which is better. We want to provide the consumer with the information they need to make the best decision for whatever credit situation they are in."



Overall scores of the credit repair companies will be adjusted to reflect the type of service (local v. national) that a company is striving towards. Some consumers want to be able to meet in face-to-face with the person handling their credit repair, while others wish to have larger companies that generally have more resources to use on cases.



"We simply want to provide an in-depth look at a credit repair company and show consumers what they have to offer," Kingsley explained. "Our goal is to share all the information we can find about a company which includes what level they are servicing at, whether it be local or national."



BCRC continues to work to improve their reviews and make sure all information is up-do-date and accurate.



To visit credit repair company profiles, visit the BCRC website.