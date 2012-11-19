Credit Repair Service Launched by IZPO Marketing

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- IZPO has launched their new, legal, low-cost credit repair online service at http://www.credit.izpo.net, which is designed to help you reach the credit levels you want. We are marketing a service provided by Credit Pros Inc. A bad credit score affects more than credit.



Legal, Simple, Effective… and Fast IZPO believes that fast credit repair is a personal issue that demands personal attention. This is why they put together a personalized, comprehensive Credit Repair plan that is unique in every case. Their Partners work with you, one-on-one, to make sure you are comfortable, confident, and excited about the process.



IZPO team uses every legal opportunity under the Fair Credit Reporting Act to demand that accurate, verified credit information be reported or incorrect items REMOVED from your credit report.



Credit restoration is an intricate, detail oriented process, and it pays to hire someone who understands the law intimately, and can exercise your rights. Having an attorney and owner handle your case instead of an inexperienced paralegal, is the most efficient way to produce the positive results you need and effectively repair bad credit.



It takes a firm understanding of the law, and years of experience truly be assured of an accurate, true, and POSITIVE credit report.



“There’s nothing worse non-physical than having bad credit”, said Jay Clark, President of IZPO Marketing. “The problem is that when you have bad credit getting a mobile phone on a contract or a short-term loan is nearly impossible to get. In fact, life becomes harder. Our new cheap credit repair service, IZPO and our Partners, helps you fix your credit problems easily and without much effort.”



About IZPO (Jay Clark and Associates)

In 2010, while in the hospital recovering from strokes and preparing for a ‘Karasing Male Vocalist Competition’, it dawned on Mr. Clark that many people were making a living while not being a part of the corporate world. Having run two very successful companies in Houston (Custom Software Unlimited and Ideas Creations and Dreams) he knew he had the drive but needed training in marketing. Carbon Copy Pro seemed to have the best training so he went through it and learned all he could. From there he moved into affiliate marketing and that is where he started to see his income grow. From there he followed a mentor and started LOUGold, a coffee distributorship. ‘I is Po’, a name coined by his best friend, Loretta, became IZPO and things started rolling..



In its current form, IZPO has between 5 and 10 employees training or performing various tasks from SEO to website building.



Jay Clark

IZPO Marketing

INFO@IZPO.NET

Saint Louis MO

http://www.credit.izpo.net