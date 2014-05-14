Credit Repair Software Consultant Releases His Startup Credit Repair Business in a Box

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- According to recent statics, over 100 million consumers have bad credit that not only affects their financial status, but can also affect their job prospects. A bad credit rating once only affected the ability to borrow money or buy something on credit, however, now with employers having the right to do credit searches on their employees and potential employees a bad credit rating now affects job prospects. This is why more consumers are looking to improve their credit rating, searching for credit repair consultants to help them improve their credit status.



With over 100 million consumers with bad credit there are not enough credit repair experts to meet the demand, this means there is a huge opportunity for people to start their own business helping consumers to improve their credit score. Thanks to Credit Repair Software launched by credit repair expert Mark Clayborne that teaches people everything they need to know about improving credit scores, men and women can now earn serious money by becoming experts in the credit rating system.



With the troubled financial, economic crisis getting credit is getting much harder, men and women who want to gain a mortgage for their first house or to move property are being turned down by their banks. People who wish to gain credit for a new purchase such as a car are being refused credit due to a low credit rating. Without the understanding and the training people with bad credit will not be able to improve their credit score.



The word credit repair was searched over 200,000 times in one month showing the need for credit repair consultants. With all the people looking to improve their credit and with a credit score now being used relating to a promotion and people gaining employment, keeping and achieving a good credit score is more important than ever.



Becoming a credit repair expert is ideal for Entrepreneurs looking for a business opportunity, or people looking to gain an extra income-working part time. The Credit Repair Software, which offers full training and everything that is needed to help people with their new business adventure, can help people have a successful business.



To learn more about the software and how to become a credit repair expert, please visit http://linktrack.info/prstartupcreditsoftware



About Credit Repair Software Business Training

Credit Repair Software Business Training is an easy to follow software package that allows anyone to become an expert in credit repair services.



Price:

$699.00

Instant download

Purchase at: http://linktrack.info/prstartupcreditsoftware



Media Contact



Rose Clayborne

434 S Ardmore Ave, Los Angeles CA

http://www.selfcreditrepairdisputesoftware.com

support@selfcreditrepairdisputesoftware.com