Credit Reporting Agency Launches New Redesigned Website

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- MFI Credit Solutions a nationwide credit reporting agency with three decades of industry experience, has launched its new redesigned website! The enhanced website showcases their broad suite of lending information reports for professionals such as home lenders, mortgage originators, auto lenders, auto dealerships, property managers, bankruptcy attorneys, medical doctors, & solar companies. Such business professionals use MFI Credit Solutions to order credit reports & other risk management reports to determine the credit worthiness of their clients seeking financing from them.



The redesigned website is based on corporate design and offers a panoramic view of the company’s dedication to each of the industries they serve. “We redesigned our new website to reflect what we are which is a full service credit & lending information company. Each web page expresses our true dedication to our different types of clients”, says Jeremy Honor, V.P. of Sales for MFI Credit Solutions. “Our clients can order all of their reports by using our friendly web based platform then export the data to any xml standard software which streamlines their workflow. Not to mention the end user (our client) can use their customer’s credit card to pay for all of the reports” adds Jeremy Honor.



The new website is viewable in all web browsers, smartphones and tablets. Soon MFI Credit Solutions will announce the release of their app for smart phones & tablets which will allow their clients to order all their necessary reports on the go, instead of being tied to a desktop computer when ordering.



About MFI Credit Solutions

MFI Credit Solutions is approved by Experian, Trans Union and Equifax to supply licensed professionals with credit reports.



MFI Credit Solutions also provides other information reports such as: residential title reports & flood certificates, employment verification's, 4506 tax transcripts, ssa-89 social security verification's automated valuation models, property condition reports, post discharge credit verification's mortgage underwriting, loan doc prep, compliance, closing services, & their exclusive Credit Mapping service.



For more information on their services and pricing, contact their new accounts department at 877- MFI- DATA or visit their new website www.MFICreditSolutions.com.



“A Full Service Credit & Lending Information Company”