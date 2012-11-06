Credit Restore USA & Professional Supercross/Motocross Team Rock River Yamaha Join Forces for the 2013 Season

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Credit Restore USA, a credit repair company located in Miami Beach, Florida, announced today the support of the Rock River Yamaha professional Supercross and Motocross race team for the 2013 season. A percentage of all enrollments through the website www.mxcreditrepair.com will go towards supporting the team in their 2013 efforts. The website will be marketed through the professional race team’s website as well as through display marketing at the races.



“We are very excited about this opportunity. The Rock River Yamaha team does so much for the sport of motocross, both on the amateur and professional level. We couldn’t ask for a better program to help support,” said Jessica Walters, media relations director at Credit Restore USA. This is Credit Restore USA’s first sponsorship venture in motorsports. “We hope to accomplish two goals with this partnership; help the Rock River team as well as continue to help consumers repair and improve their credit,” added Jessica.



“Rock River has always been about helping the motocross community,” said Team Owner Mike DuClos. “We pride ourselves on helping everyone, not just our customer’s, and not just Yamaha riders. The better we make our community as a whole, the better our whole sport will be, and we are looking forward to this partnership as yet another way to help everyone in our motocross community.” Rock River is entering its 4th year of Professional competition in Supercross and Outdoor Motocross. Ran by Team Manager Christina Denney, the team has had overwhelming success and has risen to a Factory support level. They offer Pro Part’s Pricing at all the professional events for all the Yamaha riders. “Our Professional Program is yet another benefit for our hundreds of amateur riders who have the dream of racing professionally,” said 2011 Team Manager of the Year Christina Denney. “We are committed to the sport, and have anchored ourselves with Yamaha Racing to provide both amateur and professional support for all Yamaha riders from PW50’s to YZ450’s and everything in between, if you want a program that can take you from start to finish, we’re your ticket!”



Starting November 1, 2012 a percentage of all new client enrollments that are processed through the specially set up domain www.mxcreditrepair.com will go towards the support of the Rock River Yamaha team. Consumers interested in learning how to improve credit score and repair his or her credit can now utilize the expert services of Credit Restore USA and also help support the 2013 Rock River Yamaha at the same time.



“We are looking forward to expanding our market reach through the Rock River Yamaha team,” explains Mrs. Walters. “This is a great way for us to help support a great effort while at the same time expanding brand awareness. We look forward to a very successful relationship, and can not wait to see the team continue to grow and produce results.”



About Credit Restore USA

Credit Restore USA is a credit repair company located in Miami Beach, Florida. They provide credit repair service to consumers throughout the United States. Complete information explaining the service can be found on the company’s website: http://www.creditrestoreusa.com.



About Rock River Power Sports (RRPS)

Rock River is a 5 Star Pro Yamaha Specialist in all categories. This means RRPS has achieved Yamaha’s highest level of excellence since the inception of the program. With Headquarters in Wisconsin, RRPS provides support at all Professional racing events and all Amateur Nationals. RRPS continues to be a leader in the Motocross industry, and follow them at www.facebook.com/rockriverracing, or at www.rockriverracing.com.