Credit Restore USA's Credit Repair Website Provides Simple Online Enrollment for Affordable & Effective Service

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- In today’s difficult economy, a strong credit score is more important than ever in nearly every aspect. A bad credit score can stand in the way of being able to finance a new car, qualify for a mortgage, and even may prevent new employment. Many people are looking into credit repair, but there is so much mixed information online regarding what the best option is.



To help make the entire process much easier, Credit Restore USA is pleased to announce that their online enrollment process has been revamped and now takes under five minutes to complete. Now it is easier than ever to sign up for one of the affordable and effective credit repair services, and with prices as low as $49 per month and no lengthy contracts (cancel at any time - this service is month-to-month), it makes this the obvious choice for those looking to improve their credit score.



To get started, the consumer simply logs onto the website, clicks on “Enroll Now” and selects the level of service that he or she would like to enroll in. The Premium Plus service level is by far the most popular. Next, they just follow the simple steps and within five minutes they will be finished and sent a welcome email containing detailed information on how to obtain their credit reports for free, and submit them electronically along with the identification documents. It is that simple to be on the way to an improved credit score!



Every consumer has different credit issues, thus the service is completely custom to provide each client with the best possible results. Client’s receive new updated credit reports in the mail every month, and their only responsibility during the process is to forward the reports to Credit Restore USA. The professional experts handle the rest.



Credit Restore USA works with issues such as:



- Collection Accounts

- Charge Offs

- Judgments

- Bankruptcies

- Tax Liens

- Repossessions

- Foreclosures

- Late Payments

- & More



About Credit Restore USA

Credit Restore USA is an expert when it comes to repairing credit, and one of the top credit repair companies available to assist consumers improve and restore their credit reports. They provide professional service at a price that any budget can afford, making credit repair obtainable to anyone that is interested in fixing his or her credit. Complete information about the process and programs offered can be found on the company website.



For more information: http://www.creditrestoreusa.com