Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on June 28, 2022

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 28, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS).



Deadline: June 28, 2022.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) common shares between March 19, 2021 and March 25, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 19, 2021 and March 25, 2022, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Credit Suisse Group AG had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, that Credit Suisse's practice of lending money to Russian oligarchs subject to U.S. and international sanctions created a significant risk of violating rules pertaining to those sanctions and future sanctions, that the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to an increased risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement actions, that the Securitization Deal concerned loans that Credit Suisse Group AG made to Russian oligarchs previously sanctioned by the U.S., that the purpose of the Securitization Deal was to offload the risks associated with these loans and mitigate the impact on Credit Suisse of sanctions likely to be implemented by Western nations in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, that Credit Suisse Group AG's request that non-participating investors destroy documents related to the Securitization Deal was intended to conceal the Company's noncompliance with U.S. and international sanctions in its lending practices, that the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to enhanced regulatory scrutiny and significant reputational harm, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) have certain options.



