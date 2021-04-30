Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Credit Suisse Group AG.



The plaintiff claims that Credit Suisse recently revealed billions of dollars in losses tied to the collapse of its Greensill Capital -linked funds and the implosion of total return swap positions Credit Suisse had entered into with Archegos Capital Management.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) common shares between October 29, 2020 and March 31, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between October 29, 2020 and March 31, 2021, the defendants concealed material defects in the Company's risk policies and procedures and compliance oversight functions and efforts to allow high-risk clients to take on excessive leverage, including Greensill Capital ("Greensill") and Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), exposing the Company to billions of dollars in losses.



Those who purchased shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



