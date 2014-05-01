Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Credit Suisse (UK) Private Banking : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Credit Suisse (UK) Private Banking"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Credit Suisse (UK) Private Banking" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Key Highlights

Credit Suisse (UK) Private Banking is the UK-based private banking and wealth management operation of Credit Suisse Private Banking. The company offers a broad range of private banking and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1 million or more, excluding their primary residence), intermediaries and external asset managers. Services offered by the company include wealth planning, specialist solutions, investment management, and specialized services for UK Resident Non-Domiciled (RND) clients and entrepreneurs. The company had assets under management (AuM) of GBP11.94 billion as on December 31, 2012. The company had historical AuM figure of GBP8.82 billion, as on December 31, 2011, which stood at GBP8.94 billion, as on December 31, 2010 and at GBP6.8 billion, as on December 31, 2009. Credit Suisse (UK) Private Banking has a presence in London, and Manchester. It is headquartered in London, UK.



Companies Mentioned



Credit Suisse (UK) Private Banking



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