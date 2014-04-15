Credit Umbrella Inc.'s TurboScore Home Edition Features Video Tutorials for Easy Use

Glendale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Credit Umbrella Inc. the leading software company that has developed some of the most popular credit repairing software solutions in the United States, has announced the availability of several support features, including video tutorials in its TurboScore Home Edition personal credit repairing software. The company which is based in Glendale, California, has developed a range of highly powerful and easy to use credit repair software that is being used by thousands of Americans to improve their credit score, without spending thousands of dollars in working with a credit repair agency.



A senior executive of the company stated that, “Although the people who have developed the TurboScore Home Edition credit repair software have made sure that the interface is easy to use and anybody with basic knowledge of computers can use it, still we have packed several support features with our product that makes using it even easier. The support features include Credit Report Training Program and several video tutorials that will help the user understand the complete process of using the software and get the results they want in less time. Alongside, we are also offering a $10 discount on the purchase of the software, and hence for a limited period our customers can purchase the software from our website for just $39.95, instead of its usual price of $49.95”.



According to statistics, more than 80 million people in America struggle with their low credit scores, which impact their lives in more ways than just a couple. People with low credit scores aren’t often able to rent apartments and get loans. Even if they somehow manage to secure a loan, they end up repaying the loan with at a higher interest rate, which further worsens their financial standings. The company’s credit repair software solutions help such individuals figure out the reason behind their low score and find out the discrepancies, which are common in most credit reports. By filing dispute letters, most people can improve their credit scores and enjoy the perks of having a higher credit score.



“The home edition of our software is perfectly suited to deal with late payments, public records, tax liens, collections and charge offs. Moreover, the powerful tools and the vast range of professionally written dispute letters make sure that our clients get faster responses from credit bureaus. We are so confident about our products that we cover it with a 60 day money back guarantee, where our clients can ask for a full refund of the amount they have paid, if they are not satisfied with the software”, further added the executive.



Credit Umbrella Inc. offers a vast variety of credit repair software solutions for both home and commercial use. The software solutions are prepared by professionals and hence come with the same tools that are used by credit repair agencies. Do you want to restore credit? Visit for the best software solution.



About Credit Umbrella Inc.

Credit Umbrella Inc. is a leading software development company based in Glendale, California, that has developed a range of highly popular and powerful credit repairing software solutions for both home and business use. The company’s software solutions helps millions of Americans boost their credit scores with ease and efficiency. Those looking for credit repair business opportunity can visit to know more about the company’s business edition credit repair software.



Contact Details:



Credit Umbrella Inc.

501 W Glenoaks Blvd STE 805

Glendale, CA 91202

United States

Website: http://www.creditumbrella.com/