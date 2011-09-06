Bristol, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2011 -- The payments sector continues to see dramatic changes with more and more countries replacing mag-stripe cards with Chip card technology, and the emergence of mobile and contactless payments. Cutting edge EMV software Kernel developer, CreditCall wanted to ensure its EMV products website continues to be a valuable industry resource, as well as showcasing the latest contactless innovations in its EMV Kernel portfolio.



The new site at http://www.level2kernel.com, provides simple navigation through explanations of the elements of EMV transactions, through to where developers can download detailed technical documentation.



CreditCall’s EmvX range of Kernels are already deployed on unattended terminals worldwide including vending, parking machines, and ATMs. Most recently the UK’s largest bus operator is using Contactless.LIB to introduce contactless ticket payment facilities throughout its fleet. The EmvJ kernel is also used in several European mobile projects turning smartphones into chip card readers, enabling EMV credit and debit card acceptance on an iPhone.



Peter Alcock, CreditCall’s Marketing Director explained “The EmvX Kernel range is paving the way for payment terminal manufacturers to simply and cost-effectively implement Chip and PIN and particularly contactless into their designs, and we felt this needed to be reflected in our new website.”



