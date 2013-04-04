Creditcheck123 Announces Online Credit-Checking Services

Link Hills, KwaZulu-Natal -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Creditcheck123, a Pinetown based company in South Africa specializes in credit-checking services. The company offers 3 in 1 credit checking services online. The company presents its customers with a detailed report on their personal credit-checks which includes their credit status details, judgment, and defaults on payments. It also gives its customers with a personal credit profile activity and a detailed report which encompasses data from three leading credit bureaus.



A credit check report becomes mandatory across all banks in the country for fulfilling various formalities. A credit check report is one which outlines the financial status of the applicant. Maintaining credit reports become vital as it gives an in-depth understanding of the spending pattern. There are agencies which conduct credit-check services and this helps people in easy understanding of their credit status.



Creditcheck123 offers online services for its customers, and the online credit report is delivered via email to its customers. The credit-check report delivered by the company is entirely confidential and secure. The company officials assert “knowing your financial status is something crucial”. The introduction of national credit act has made tracking of credit scores and financial balance easier.



Customers intending to do a credit check on them can simply fill in the online form found in the company website and the company system will take care of the rest. The company runs the details of customers through three of the main credit bureaus and presents customers with their detailed credit report. The customers can access the online credit-check services anytime of the day. The company has joined hands with some of the best technology providers and credit agencies in South Africa to come up with exceptional services to its customers. To know more about online credit checking services, visit their official website www.creditcheck123.co.za



CreditCheck123 is a company that offers credit checking services in Pinetown, South Africa. The company makes the credit-checking process easy for its customers and lets customers know their financial status periodically. A detailed report is given by the company by assessing the information provided by customers with three of the major credit rating bureaus. Established in credit checking business, the company provides customers with easy and ready to access credit reports.



123 Group,

2 Glenmason Corner,

Pinetown, KZN,

South Africa - 3610

Email: admin@creditcheck123.co.za

Phone: +27 87 550 1153 ext 4 (Monday to Friday 9:00 am to 4:00 pm)

Website: http://www.creditcheck123.co.za