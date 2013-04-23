Creditcheck123.co.za Offers 3 in 1 Credit Audit

KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Creditcheck123.co.za helps to audit the credit scores and provide a detailed evaluation on the personal credit profile of the client that enables to manage their financial status better. The evaluation is made by 3 leading credit bureaus in South Africa and so essentially a 3-in-1 credit report is supplied to the client. The report includes details of profile activity on personal credit of the client, judgments on the use of credit, credit status and updates on the default payments.



The site provides provision for client registration, after which some data on the client is collected. The company guarantees that the data transaction is 100% secure and confidential. The collected data is then passed on to 3 accomplished credit bureaus in South Africa. The information from the bureaus is collated and compiled to provide a detailed report which is easily accessible and simple to understand. The website has included a tab offering articles on various relevant topics in credit reports. They explain the benefits of possessing a credit check report, dealing with identify theft which can affect one’s score, and a host of other interesting reads for users to obtain valuable information.



The introduction of the National Credits Act has made doing a credit check extremely important. “When you fill out the form in the site, we’ll run your details against the 3 credit bureaus and prepare your report for you. It’s quick, secure and totally confidential” adds the owner of the company. The company offers its services on all week days from 8.30 am to 5.00 pm, but the site is accessible 24/7 from anywhere in the world. The credit reports are delivered by email. The company provides these services by partnering with three leading credit bureaus and some major technology providers in South Africa. This has helped the company to offer a wider perspective in managing credit its clients.



About Creditcheck123.co.za

