Creditcheck123.co.za Offers Tracking of Financial Status of Clients

Link Hills, KwaZulu-Natal -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Creditcheck123.co.za offers to track the financial status of the clients by running credit checks. The site involves a registration by the user wherein all the required information is to be submitted by the user. The collected information will be evaluated by three major credit bureaus. The information from the reports of these agencies will be combined to form the final report which will be easily accessible and readable for the client.



The company offers evaluation on the current status of credit, defaults on payments by the client, judgments from court and their history if any and the profile activity on personal credit. The company guarantees that the credit reports generated are confidential and sent through email. The data handled within the site are said to be 100% secure which is guaranteed through standard encryption techniques.



The company offers its services with collaboration from key technical providers and the 3 credit bureaus which are leading firms in South Africa. The information is aggregated and summarized to provide the ultimate report. “We have taken the process of checking your credit score and made it easy with our simple 3-in-1 credit report” adds the owner of the company. The services of the site can be accessed from anywhere in the world. The services are available round the clock 24/7. Clients can contact the company on all weekdays from 8.30 am to 5.00 pm.



The website offers a lot of interesting articles on credit checks and credit reports. The articles offer insight on how one can improve one’s credit history or decision making process by carrying out regular credit checks on themselves. The site also lists a few other websites as useful resources in this area. There is an option to obtain video advice as well. One of the articles enlightens users on the people who can access their credit history. Yet another lets them know how to get rid of a bad credit attached to their name. For getting feedback on your credit, visit http://creditcheck123.co.za



About Creditcheck123.co.za

