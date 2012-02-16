Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Creditor Insurance in Northern, Central and Eastern Europe market report to its offering.



Creditor Insurance in Northern, Central and Eastern Europe offers updated and detailed insights into the market for creditor insurance, sometimes also referred to as payment protection insurance or loan-related insurance, in 12 countries. Often categorised as a niche market, creditor insurance was worth around EUR 13.28 billion in gross written premiums in the region in 2011, including coverage for life and permanent disability as well as the temporary disability and unemployment elements. Moreover, with sustainable growth likely in most markets and with profit margins relatively high, creditor insurance remains an attractive business for both lending institutions and underwriters to cultivate.



Drawing on the results of a survey of over 700 lending institutions in 12 countries (Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey), the report analyses the provision of creditor insurance by lending institutions, variances in provision by underlying lending product, operating models for provision of creditor insurance and weighted provider share of partnerships. The PartnerBASE? dataset that accompanies the report details each of the c. 1,035 creditor insurance distribution deals traced by Finaccord. Together, the report and PartnerBASE? dataset will provide you with the definitive guide to current and future opportunities in creditor insurance in Northern, Central and Eastern Europe.



You may be able to use this report and the PartnerBASE? that accompanies it in one or more of the following ways:



- Appreciate the magnitude of the opportunity in creditor insurance in Northern, Central and Eastern Europe: the market is still growing in several countries;

- Identify partnership opportunities for creditor insurance and prioritise these according to the potential that they offer as defined by the size of lending institutions? retail customer base;

- Understand the supply structure for creditor insurance in Northern, Central and Eastern Europe and whether specialists are winning business by virtue of their focused approach;

- Assess the extent to which the provision of temporary incapacity and unemployment modules within creditor insurance policies is commonplace in Northern, Central and Eastern Europe;

- Gain insight into the international presence of leading creditor insurance market participants including Allianz, AmTrust Financial Services, Aviva, BNP Paribas Cardif, Europa, Genworth Financial, MetLife, Swiss Life, Talanx, The Warranty Group, UNIQA, and Vienna Insurance Group.



