Creditor Insurance in Southern and Western Europe offers updated and detailed insights into the market for creditor insurance, sometimes also referred to as payment protection insurance or loan-related insurance, in eight countries.



Often categorised as a niche market, creditor insurance was worth around EUR 24.24 billion in gross written premiums in the region in 2011, including coverage for life and permanent disability as well as the temporary disability and unemployment elements. Moreover, with sustainable growth likely in most markets and with profit margins relatively high, creditor insurance remains an attractive business for both lending institutions and underwriters to cultivate.



Drawing on the results of a survey of close to 630 lending institutions in eight countries (Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and the UK), the report analyses the provision of creditor insurance by lending institutions, variances in provision by underlying lending product, operating models for provision of creditor insurance and weighted provider share of partnerships.



The PartnerBASE? dataset that accompanies the report details each of some 770 creditor insurance distribution deals traced by Finaccord. Together, the report and PartnerBASE? dataset will provide you with the definitive guide to current and future opportunities in creditor insurance in Southern and Western Europe.



Countries Covered:



- Belgium

- France

- Ireland

- Portugal

- Spain

- United Kingdom



KEY BENEFITS



You may be able to use this report and the PartnerBASE? that accompanies it in one or more of the following ways:



- Appreciate the magnitude of the opportunity in creditor insurance in Southern and Western Europe: the market is still growing in several countries;

- Identify partnership opportunities for creditor insurance and prioritise these according to the potential that they offer as defined by the size of lending institutions' retail customer base;

- Understand the supply structure for creditor insurance in Southern and Western Europe and whether specialists are winning business by virtue of their focused approach;

- Assess the extent to which the provision of temporary incapacity and unemployment modules within creditor insurance policies is commonplace in Southern and Western Europe;- gain insight into the international presence of leading creditor insurance market participants including Assurant Solutions, Aviva, AXA, BNP Paribas Cardif, CIGNA, CNP, Cr?dit Agricole, Cr?dit Mutuel, Genworth Financial, MetLife, Swiss Life, and The Warranty Group.



WHO SHOULD BUY THIS REPORT



1. Insurance providers:

This research is a unique guide to a valuable segment of the personal insurance market in Southern and Western Europe - be fully appraised of what developments in creditor insurance markets could mean for your organisation;



2. Providers of third party administration services:

due to its specialised characteristics, insurers sometimes outsource the administrative processes associated with creditor insurance, thereby creating opportunities for third party providers;



3. Banks and other lending institutions:

how does your organisation's ability to cross-sell creditor insurance to individual borrowers compare with its peer group in Southern and Western Europe and could you use a captive insurer to underwrite third party creditor risks?



4. Management consultancies:

are you helping an insurance company with its bancassurance strategy or evaluating how it can develop its business in creditor insurance? Understand the current status of creditor insurance in Southern and Western Europe, saving time and effort on researching the subject yourself.



