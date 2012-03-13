CreditRepairCompanies.com Provides In-depth Reviews on Many Companies That Help Fix Credit Scores

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2012 -- Most people are probably familiar with their cholesterol score, and they can probably recite the scores their favorite sports teams earned during recent games.



But there’s another kind of score that’s incredibly important that many people do not know: their credit score.



Knowing a credit score is vital; financial analysts have found that the vast majority of credit reports contain at least one mistake. In about a quarter of these cases, the errors can potentially cause someone to be denied a much-needed loan.



A website has been creating quite a buzz lately for its comprehensive and incredibly thorough reviews of some of the top credit repair companies in the country.



CreditRepairCompanies.com is an easy-to-use and completely free online resource, which allows visitors who are concerned with their credit reports the opportunity to log on at any time and browse through the in-depth reviews and information.



“We base our reviews on a thorough study of the website. We would like to call each company and do a more in-depth interview for those companies that are interested,” an article on the company’s website explained.



“Once we have completely vetted a company, we will also include their contact information and allow them to add a short information paragraph about themselves.”



Lexington Law Firm is currently at the top of the list of reviews; as the website noted, the company has established itself as the leader in consumer credit repair both in scale and results.



“Lexington Law has applied the professionalism of a law firm to our 500,000 retained clients with over 1,000,000 negative items removed in 2010 alone,” explained a section of the website’s Lexington Law review.



Another credit repair company that has an outstanding reputation is Sky Blue. As the Sky Blue review said, employees at the Delray Beach, Florida firm will conduct a line-by-line review of their clients’ credit reports, note any issues and figure out ways to improve their credit scores. Sky Blue has been in business since 1989 and it is licensed and registered with the States Attorney General office.



The website also does a thorough job of helping people understand what factors can impact a credit score. For example, payment history makes up about 35 percent of the score, and credit utilization, or the amount of total credit being used, weighs in at about 30 percent.



