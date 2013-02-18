CreditRepairGurus.net Offers Free Consultation for Credit Repair, Improves Credit Score

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- CreditRepairGurus.net, a company that improves individual credit scores, is now offering free consultation through their credit repair professionals from Lexington Law. The company enables people to get mortgages, car loans and other financial services through the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and helps them jumpstart their lives. The company informed that techniques such as removing late payments, charge offs, bankruptcy etc can substantially increase a credit score of an individual which can prove to be beneficial whenever applying for loans.



The media spokesperson of Credit Repair Gurus quoted on how the credit system actually works, “Many people are unaware that credit scores can actually be improved without changing their current situation. Our customers are often surprised when they are able to refinance their mortgage or avail a loan just by our service alone. Everyone has a credit file that is managed by three companies - Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian. The final credit score is maintained by Fair Issac Corporation (FICO) which is based on the credit file by those three companies. This credit score by FICO is then used by all financial institutions and is the deciding factor for major decisions such as mortgages and loans.”



The company informed that a poor credit score can make it very difficult to get any financial assistance. Due to the current economic scenario many people are facing trouble getting loans and are running out of ideas on how to improve their situation. The company stated that their credit repair service does not require any additional efforts by its customers. Only an online form regarding personal details is to be filled and they will then take it from there.



The media spokesperson further quoted on how the company improves the credit score of its customers, “We are able to offer our credit repair service due to the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) which in turn has helped improve the financial situation of many individuals. Services such as remove late payments, bankruptcy, judgments, collections and multiple charge offs are some of the main ways we can improve the credit score of our customers. Nearly all of our clients have had an improved credit score after our service. We are also offering a free consultation to analyze the credit of individuals and determine how we can help them.”



About Credit Repair Gurus Inc

Credit Repair Gurus Inc is one of the leading companies in providing credit repair. The company is partnered with credit repair professionals at Lexington Law and offers individuals an improved credit score. Through their online platform, http://creditrepairgurus.net/, interested prospects can apply for a free consultation and view information on how credit system actually works. The company is known for improving credits of nearly all their clients and for its exceptional customer support.



For more information about credit repair, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of creditrepairgurus.net, please call at 1-800-215-9365 or email to admin@creditrepairgurus.net.