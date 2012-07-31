CredLoans.com Has Just Grown Its Cash Loans Lender Base to Two Hundred Lenders

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- CredLoans.com, a lending network company, has recently grown its lender database to 200 lenders. This new larger number of lenders will help clients get higher approval rates, lower APRs, and improved service.



As a lending network, Cred Loans provides a free service that helps connect customers who need cash loans with lenders in its network. For people who need quick cash, CredLoans.com can help them get a short term loan.



The typically-unsecured loans are usually between $100 and $1,000 and can help borrowers get through to their next payday. Applicants must meet several requirements, including being 18 years of age or older, having a bank account in their name, a current employer, and a valid phone number.



The company’s website, https://www.credloans.com, also features helpful articles and posts that teach people who have never used this type of quick loans service before more about the process and how it works.



“Start out by filling out our free, no obligation application; this will take you just a few minutes,” an article on the website explained, adding that the application only asks for information for the cash loan.



“Personal information stays secure, we use the latest technology with website encryption. As soon as you submit your application, you will be matched with a lender and redirected to their site.”



At this point, the website noted, the lender will present the applicant with a loan offer that will be detailed in accompanying documents. If the borrower agrees to the terms including rates, fees, charges, and repayment dates, he or she can then accept the offer by signing electronically. Cash is usually deposited directly into the applicant’s back account by the following day.



Applicants who have questions about the loan or repayment process may visit the CredLoans.com website at any time to browse through the information and articles. A frequently asked questions section does a thorough job of answering the most common inquires that people usually have.



About CredLoans.com

CredLoans.com can help people with a short term cash loan, by matching them up with licensed lenders in the company’s network. The website provides a safe and secure application process, by using 256 bit Secure Socket Layer encryption technology. Customers can fill out the simple application from the comfort of their home, and CredLoans.com will than match them up with the best cash loan lender that fits their needs. Some customers even receive their loan decision in mere minutes. For more information, please visit https://www.credloans.com