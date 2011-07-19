Cremation Jewelry Website Gives Users Thousands of Options to Honor Their Loved Ones- Past Customers Offer Rave Reviews

Great Falls, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2011 -- Everlasting Memories, a cremation jewelry and cremation urns website, has been getting a lot of attention lately for their wide selection of keepsakes that tastefully allow people to honor the remains of their loved ones.



When a loved one passes on, most people want something tangible of theirs to hold on to. Whether it’s a piece of clothing, a picture on the mantle, or even an urn with their remains, people appreciate the positive memories and good feelings that come with a keepsake.



This sentiment is the basis for Everlasting Memories. By offering thousands of options of pendants, rings, bracelets, key chains and urns, the store allows people to keep a part of their loved one close to them at all times and honor their memory with a tangible symbol of their memory.



“Everlasting Memories was founded on the principles of creating an individual way for your loved one to be remembered. Each creation is a tribute to their life and history that will stand the test of time,” says the website. “Our online catalog allows you to browse and make your selection from a large variety of memorial products within the privacy of your home.”



Everlasting Memories offers a huge selection of cremation jewelry that comes in a wide variety of designs and materials. They have heart shaped necklaces, glass lockets, rear view mirror vestiges, stylish bracelets, and wood options that all hold a small part of a loved one.



The website also offers cremation jewelry for pets with quaint designs such as paw prints, little dog houses with pictures in them, bone-shaped lockets, and even tiny cylinders that can be worn on a necklace or keychain.



For customers who appreciate the presence of an urn, Everlasting Memories carries a wide selection of human and pet urns that can be customized to fit the personality and uniqueness of the person or pet they are honoring.



All of Everlasting Memories’ cremation jewelry can be engraved, and all purchases come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.



It’s with this commitment to customer service that Everlasting Memories has received such stellar reviews from the community. According to past customers such as Barry S. from Natick, MA, “I am overwhelmed by the necklace I purchased that enabled me to put my beloved dog's ashes in it. Of all the jewelry I wear, this has the most meaning and I will not take it off. I received it promptly and it matched the description exactly as pictured of your web page. On behalf of my beloved Jackson, I thank you very much.”



To learn more about Everlasting Memories, or to look through their huge selection of cremation jewelry, please visit: http://www.evrmemories.com/