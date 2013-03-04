New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Crescendo Bioscience, Inc. (Crescendo) is a molecular diagnostics laboratory, based in the US. The company offers treatments for rheumatology related disorders. It provides molecular tests to rheumatologist to enable effective management of patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Crescendo creates models of disease biology through its expertise in genetics, gene expression, and quantitative protein analysis. The company entered into collaboration with physicians to provide diagnostic and prognostic analysis, therapy selection and monitoring capabilities. It builds a comprehensive understanding of the biology underlying RA, including the characterization of protein, gene expression and genetic biomarkers, to provide molecular analysis of the disease to help the individual patients in their treatments. The company owns a CLIA-Certified Laboratory located at South San Francisco and a Research Laboratory in Oklahoma City. Crescendo is headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the US.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Crescendo Bioscience, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Tosoh Bioscience, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Armune BioScience, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Product Pipeline in Medical Equipment Market - Robust Pipeline Strengthening the In-Vitro Diagnostics and Cardiovascular Devices Market
- Qiagen N.V. (QIA) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Cepheid (CPHD) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Siemens Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis
- bioMerieux S.A. (BIM) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Philips Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Quidel Corporation (QDEL) - Product Pipeline Analysis