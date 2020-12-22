New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- The cresol market is set to attain a valuation of USD 878.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.5%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Cresol is formulated from petroleum and coal tar, which are some of the crucial components of creosote. The applications of cresol market are widespread in several industries including agrochemicals and pesticides, antioxidants, fragrance, vitamin E, speciality resins, dyes, butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT).



Market Drivers



The major driving force for the development of the cresol market is the growing demand of vitamin E in foods and its wide range of applications, from human dietary supplements, from animal feed additives to polymers. The increasing market demand for active stabilizers in the production of pesticides and chemical intermediates is anticipated to stimulate demand for products over the projected year. Consumer awareness of healthy eating may stimulate market growth.



The leading market contenders listed in the report:



Anhui Haihua Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Dakota Gasification Company, Lanxess AG, Konan Chemical Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ardison Oils & Electricals(P) Ltd, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., SABIC, RüTGERS Group, Nanjing Long Yan Chemical Co. Ltd., Merisol Group of Companies, among others.



Market Segmentation by product type:



· meta-Cresol



· para-Cresol



· ortho-Cresol



Market Segmentation by application:



· Agrochemicals & Pesticides



· Antioxidants



· Fragrance



· Specialty Resins



· Dyes



· Vitamin E



· Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)



Regional Analysis



According to 2019 reports, Asia-Pacific region dominated the market and is anticipated to maintain market share over the forecast period due to the growing demand for products in the vitamin E, agrochemicals and electronics sectors in the region. The presence of various manufacturing industries in China has played a prominent role in the penetration of the cresol derivatives market in the region. In 2019, the European market was valued at USD 154 million and is anticipated to witness a moderate growth rate due to the continuous demand for pharmaceutical chemicals and aromatic.



The global Cresol market has been categorized into several significant regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This section of the report analyzes the presence of the global Cresol market across the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements of each regional segment.



Highlights of the TOC:



1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Cresol market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Cresol market size

2.2 Latest Cresol market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Cresol market key players

3.2 Global Cresol size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Cresol market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



