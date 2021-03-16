New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Rapid awareness for the need of Vitamin-E and BHT in food supplements, cosmetics, and chemical industries are the drivers for the growth of the market.



Market Size – USD 676.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.5%, Market Trends – High demand from the Asia Pacific region.



The global Cresol market is forecasted to reach USD 878.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing adoption of cresol derivatives as a precursor in the production of antioxidants in personal care and chemical intermediates is expected to stimulate demand for products over the next few years.



The Global Cresol Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Cresol market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Anhui Haihua Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Dakota Gasification Company, Lanxess AG, Konan Chemical Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ardison Oils & Electricals(P) Ltd, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., SABIC, RüTGERS Group, Nanjing Long Yan Chemical Co. Ltd., Merisol Group of Companies, among others..



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Cresol market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Cresol market is split into:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



meta-Cresol

para-Cresol

ortho-Cresol



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Natural

Synthetic



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Agrochemicals & Pesticides

Antioxidants

Fragrance

Specialty Resins

Dyes

Vitamin E

Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Cresol market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Cresol Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cresol Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis

4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing Demand for Cresol from Agrochemicals & Pesticides

4.2.2.2. Growing Demand from Food Supplements for Synthetic Vitamin E

4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis

4.2.3.1. Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Substitutes

4.2.3.2. Stringent Food Safety Norms

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



