Crete Carrier Has Formed a New Patriot Fleet Division

Lincoln, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- This month, Crete Carrier Corporation, a premier provider of truckload and logistics services, officially welcomed five very special trucks into its newly launched Patriot Fleet. The new black International ProStar tractors differ from the other 6,000 company trucks in a significant way: they are proudly decorated with decals that honor the United States Armed Forces.



“The Patriot Fleet trucks represent those that have served and sacrificed for our freedoms,” notes Tonn Ostergard, President and CEO at Crete Carrier. “We are honored to add these five Patriot Fleet trucks to the fleet and proudly represent America’s heroes.”



Five veterans have been chosen to drive the custom Patriot Fleet trucks, but The Patriot Fleet doesn’t stop with the five men behind the wheel. In fact, all drivers, office, and shop employees with veteran status are also part of the fleet.



“Since nearly 30% of the employees at Crete Carrier Corporation have veteran status these trucks represent all of those members within the Crete Carrier and Shaffer Trucking family. We are all very proud of the men and women who have shown their patriotism to our country,” said Jeff Dady, Driver Development Manager at Crete Carrier. “We are recognizing our drivers, shop, and office employees with the 5 trucks, but also with custom identification tags and individual patriot fleet decals. I am extremely proud and honored to be a part of an organization like Crete Carrier Corporation that is doing so much for its current and prior military members.”



Through the years, Crete Carrier and Iowa Truck Driving Jobs has participated in a number of programs specifically for current and former military personnel, including its proud contributions to the Operation Enduring Care Program of the USO, being a certified employer partner of the Armed Forces, and supporting the Wounded Warrior Program.



Crete and Shaffer have consistently been recognized as a national leader in supporting current and former members of the military and has received numerous national, state and armed service awards. This year alone, Crete Carrier Corporation was named to CivilianJobs.com’s annual Most Valuable Employers for Military list. Crete also received a Patriot Award from the Nebraska Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) for the third straight year. Also, the ESGR presented the inaugural Five Star Employer Support Award to Crete Carrier Corporation.



About Crete Carrier

Founded in 1966, Crete Carrier , along with its’ subsidiaries Shaffer Trucking and Hunt Transportation, ranks as one of the largest privately owned trucking companies in the country, offering a full range of transportation services to our customers. For more information about Shaffer Trucking, please visit Iowa Truck Driving Jobs or email Andy Brabec at abrabec@cretecarrier.com



