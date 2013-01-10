Ottawa, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- CivilianJobs.com, where America’s military connects with civilian careers, announced today that Crete Carrier Corporation was named a finalist for the 2012 Most Valuable Employers (MVE) for Military®. Crete Carrier Corporation is one of two truckload carriers to be included on the short list, which serves to help military-experienced job seekers identify the top employers to target for civilian careers.



“Being recognized as a most valuable employer by an organization that serves military members is a terrific honor for all of us at Crete Carrier Corporation," says Jeff Dady, Driver Development Manager at Crete Carrier Corporation.



"We at Crete Carrier Corporation understand that the transition to the civilian work force can be difficult. Our employee programs are designed to train and transition military individuals into a profession that will allow them to provide for their families. Our hope for 2012 is to help provide this transition for more than 500 military individuals. I want to personally thank our military men and women for a job well done."



The 2012 Most Valuable Employers (MVE) for Military was open to all U.S.-based companies. The finalists were selected based on surveys in which employers outlined their recruiting, training and retention plans that best serve military service members and veterans. Winners will be selected from this pool of finalist companies and will be announced May 1, 2012. In addition to being recognized in the May issue of Civilian Job News, Civilian Job’s world-wide military base newspaper, winning employers will also be displayed on the CivilianJobs.com web site.



“In my role with the Staffing Services team at CivilianJobs.com, I support a number of employers’ military hiring programs, and as such, I am aware of the methods by which many companies recruit from the military talent pool,” said Pete Charest, director of staffing. “With that said, the dedication demonstrated by the 2012 MVE Finalists to hiring veterans as well as their innovative approaches to sourcing military job seekers was very impressive. I am proud to help recognize their efforts.”



Crete Carrier continues to provide civilian careers for current and former members of the military. Opportunities can be found in Crete's driving force, as well as in the office and shop. The Crete Carrier military program has many advantages including: industry-leading compensation, learning from experienced trainers, and no team driving.



Other military-specific benefits Crete Carrier offers included home time for weekend drill and annual training for Guard and Reserve members as well as extended benefits during deployment.



Other military-specific benefits Crete Carrier offers included home time for weekend drill and annual training for Guard and Reserve members as well as extended benefits during deployment.



About Crete Carrier Jobs

Founded in 1966, Crete Carrier Corporation, along with operating division Shaffer Trucking and wholly owned subsidiary Hunt Transportation, Inc., ranks as one of the largest privately owned trucking companies in the country, offering a full range of transportation services to our customers.