Crew Management Systems Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.92% to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- According to a new market research report “Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market - Global Forecasts & Analysis (2012–2017)”, published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), the total Crew Management Systems Market is expected to reach $2.3 Billion by 2017 with a CAGR of 8.92%.



102 market data tables

113 figures/chart

237 pages



The entire IT sector in aviation is growing. From five years down the line airlines are planning to improvise themselves by deploying better resources for more productivity. There lies the potential of the CMS market which forms an inevitable part of IT sector in aviation. In airline industry manpower planning has a huge role. Human errors can make devastating effect that might reduce the airline profitability. Airlines use software as the way to avoid all these problems and achieve maximum productivity across fleet. The growth in the airline industry has created a huge demand in the software market for better manpower planning and handling.



The major players in this market are very few. The market is highly segmented having a lot of small IT vendors who are region specific in their operations. CMS is a very dynamic sector with lots of changes happenings on a daily basis.



The CMS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% during the period 2012-2017. The current market size is $1.5 billion which is expected to grow to $2.3 billion by 2017. APAC and ME will be the fastest growing regions which are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.87% and 11.69% respectively. This shows the growth of regional economies in CMS market.



This report analyzes the Global Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market based on:



In addition to market sizes and forecasts, the report also provides a detailed analysis of the market trends and factors influencing market growth, offering in-depth geographic analyses of the Global Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The report draws the competitive landscape of the Crew Management Systems Market, providing an in-depth comparative analysis of the technological and marketing strategies the key players are adopting in order to gain an edge over the their competitors.



