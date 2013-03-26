CRH Training Help Drivers Meet European Union Driver CPC Legislation

Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Beginning in 2013 professional drivers will be expected to comply with new European Union legislation which is designed to set a high and consistent standard for driver training and road safety across Europe. The new legislation is by law compulsory for all current professional drivers operating within the United Kingdom. This legislation has already been in force for some time for new drivers but ‘Grandfather Rights’ have been exercised on behalf of current drivers, meaning that the legislation does not come into effect for current drivers until at least 2013.



The new legislation is known as the Driver Certificate of Professional Competence, or CPC, and involves the completion of 35 hours of Periodic Training within a five year period. This amounts to 7 hours, or one day, of training each and every year for current professional drivers. The idea is that this ongoing instruction will serve to ensure that driver training is fresh in the minds of professional drivers and that road safety across Europe will improve as a result. For current professional drivers this legislation will come into force on 10 September 2013 and 10 September 2014 respectively for PCV and LGV license holders.



As a result professional passenger vehicle drivers must have completed their 35 hours of Periodic Training by September 2013 in order to remain road legal in their current role. Likewise, professional large goods vehicle drivers must have completed their 35 hours by September 2014 to continue in their profession. Time is running out very quickly for current professional drivers to fulfil their obligation under the new European Union legislation. It would therefore be advisable for all professional drivers who have not as yet completed their 35 hours of Periodic Training to do so at the earliest convenience.



There are numerous providers across the country who offer CPC Periodic Training in order to continue professional driving beyond September 2013/14. The standard of this training may vary from one provider to the next but by choosing a reputable driver training organisation such as CRH Transport Training Ltd drivers can be sure to enjoy the best training available. With a comprehensive training programme, state of the art training vehicles and professional tutors, drivers who train with CRH can be sure that they will benefit from the experience.



About CRH Transport Training Ltd

CRH Transport Training Ltd is based in and around the Midlands area with training centres in Birmingham, Sutton Coldfield, Brownhills and Dudley. In an industry so often tainted by ‘cowboy’ outfits, CRH aim to provide the highest levels of professionalism and investment which ensure that they stand out from the crowd. In recent years CRH have proudly signed contracts with DHL, Jaguar Land Rover, Renault and Mercedes-Benz among many others, to fulfil their driver training requirements. The company offer a full range of training services to the professional driving industry which is not limited to CPC training. For a comprehensive range of training programmes, a modern fleet of training vehicles and professional tutors, many firms are choosing CRH for ongoing driver training.



Find out more about the driver training courses offered by CRH Transport Training by visiting their website at http://www.crhtraining.co.uk or giving them a call on 0121 323 1777.



For Media Address:

CRH Transport Training Ltd

The Priory

Canwell

Sutton Coldfield

Birmingham

B75 5SH

Tel: 0121 323 1777

Email: info@crhtraining.co.uk

Website: http://www.crhtraining.co.uk