Cribmattressreviewz.com Enumerates the Benefits of an Organic Cotton Crib Mattress

1. Helping the environment. Of course, one of the top reasons to pick an organic cotton mattress is the manner in which this choice is kinder to Mother Earth. An organic cotton crib mattress benefits the environment in a couple of significant ways. To begin with, organic cotton is grown without herbicides or pesticides. This means less toxic chemicals leaching into the earth, the air, and the water. At the other end of the line, an organic cotton mattress is recyclable and biodegradable, making it less of a problem in the light of the Earth's horrendous garbage problem.



2. Helping cotton farmers. Few people are aware of it, but regular cotton is one of the least farmer-friendly crops. It cannot be grown with other plants, and multinational companies sell genetically modified seed cotton to poor farmers under false promises of higher yields. These types of GMOs are not sustainable crops and tend to strip the earth of its nutrients, making it unfit for growing other crops and essentially holding them hostage to the multinationals. Organically grown cotton allows farmers a better quality of life and sustainable livelihood.



3. Helping babies stay healthy. Synthetic foam and mattress fillings contain large amounts of chemicals that out-gas over time and pose a risk to a baby's health and development. Parents can avoid the dangers of chemical out-gassing by choosing organic mattresses made of plant or animal fibres.



4. Helping babies to sleep comfortably. Organic cotton makes for restful sleep. Adults and babies alike rest well on organic cotton sheets and mattresses because organic cotton is gentle on the skin and has a cooling effect when the weather is warm or humid. Meanwhile, it also acts as an insulator against the chill in colder climates.



5. Helping parents save money. Out of all the materials used to fill organic mattresses, cotton is the least expensive. Organic mattresses made with coir, wool, or natural latex can cost upwards of $400, but cotton-filled mattresses start at half that price, in the region of $200 - $250.



There are many benefits to an organic cotton crib mattress, making it a smart choice for parents who would like to do their part for Mother Earth and provide their children with the best care too.



Best Crib Mattress is dedicated to helping and giving parents ideas in finding the best crib mattresses for their children by publishing relevant reviews and information regarding different brands and models of crib mattresses on the market today.