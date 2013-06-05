Cribmattressreviewz.com Enumerates the Requirements for Crib Mattress Safety

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Safety is possibly one of the most important components of childcare. Human babies are so fragile in the beginning that many doctors dub the first three months of life the "fourth trimester." Because of the way humans are built, it isn't possible for a baby to stay in his mother's womb past nine months. If he did, he would grow too large to go through the birth canal. That's why humans compensate by using their advanced intelligence to take extra care of their helpless little ones. Thus, safety should be a factor when choosing any kind of baby product, including crib mattresses. Cribmattressreviewz.com enumerates the following requirements for crib mattress safety .



1. Firmness. For many years, childcare providers have looked for ways to prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or SIDS. There have been many theories about how to minimize the risk for this unexplained phenomenon. For instance, in the 70s and 80s parents were advised to put babies to sleep on their stomachs to prevent them from asphyxiating on their own spit-up. Today, the focus is on removing suffocation hazards such as comforters, plush toys and soft crib mattresses in a baby's sleeping environment. Doing so helps ensure air circulation around a sleeping child's nose and mouth and makes a hard crib mattress essential. To check whether a mattress is firm enough, a parent should press down on it to see how fast an indentation on its surface fills up.



2. Eco-friendly materials. Another safety hazard when it comes to crib mattresses is that of chemical out-gassing from conventional synthetic foams and fillers. Because most mattresses are highly flammable, them must be treated with flame-retardant chemicals for safety's sake. But while they ensure safety in the event of fire, these chemicals pose a risk to children's health by exposing them to phthalates and various volatile organic compounds. Thus, a crib mattress made with eco-friendly materials like food-grade plastic, natural latex, coir or organic cotton is best for babies. Parents should check the label to see that the mattress they're about to buy conforms to government safety standards.



3. Well-ventilated and non-allergenic. A fresh, clean mattress is a healthy mattress. Babies can become sick from bacteria and mould that breed in mattresses that become damp or soiled from spills or body fluids, so it is a must that a crib mattress have provisions for ventilation. This could include air vents or pockets to maintain air circulation in the inner layers as well as a waterproof cover to act as protection against spills. Non-allergenic materials should also be used for the sake of crib mattress safety.



Before parents buy a crib mattress, they should read product reviews and examine each prospective purchase according to the characteristics of a safe mattress mentioned above.



