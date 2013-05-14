Cribmattressreviewz.com Guides Parents in Choosing the Best Crib Mattress

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Any parent will say that his greatest wish is to give his child the best possible care. The best care means practicing good child-rearing techniques, aided by top-quality baby products. Thanks to the inventiveness of modern technology, there is now a huge array of items like high chairs, cribs, and crib mattresses for parents to choose from. The number of options can also be a bit overwhelming however, which is why Cribmattressreviewz.com seeks to guide parents in choosing the best crib mattress by providing them with valuable information about these products.



Cribmattressreviewz.com sets forth some useful guidelines that will help concerned moms and dads find the best crib mattress for their baby. After all, babies spend so much time in their crib that the choice of a mattress is sure to have an impact on their health and wellbeing. Here are some of the factors that should influence parents when they are shopping for crib mattresses.



1. Safety. How harmful can a crib mattress be? The answer is, very much so ¨C that is, if parents end up buying the wrong models. Experts have found that polyurethane foam and vinyl are a source of phthalates and volatile organic compounds that can out-gas for weeks and even years, and when they are in a baby mattress, they can have a detrimental effect on the child's health. Safe mattresses comply with government standards regarding chemical out-gassing and flammability as well. Parents are advised to buy only mattresses that are GREENGUARD certified, or those made with eco-friendly foam.



Firmness is another factor that influences safety. Every parent should be concerned about SIDS or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, but with a firm crib mattress that does not pose a risk of suffocation, then parents can rest easy.



2. Fit. All crib mattresses are the same size, right? Of course not ¨C which is why Cribmattresreviewz.com advises parents to take their crib's measurements, or buy a mattress and crib from the same brand. That is because despite standard sizing, a crib mattress can still be a couple of inches too long or too narrow for a child's crib. Mattresses that leave gaps in the corners or between themselves and the crib rails can cause entrapment, while those that are too big to lie flat are suffocation hazards.



3. Hygiene. Everyone knows cleanliness is important when it comes to mattresses. At Cribmattressreviewz.com, readers are taught how to identify the hallmarks of a hygienic crib mattress. These include vents or pockets that allow circulation and ¡°airing¡± of the mattress, as well as non-allergenic layers over the foam core or set of springs. A waterproof cover that wipes clean is also more desirable and a lot more sanitary than one that absorbs spills and body fluids.



For more information on how to find the best crib mattress for your new born baby, visit http://cribmattressreviewz.com/



About cribmattressreviewz.com

Cribmattressreviewz.com is dedicated to providing parents with useful and up-to-date information regarding the different kinds of crib mattresses on the market. More information please contact Terasa at info@cribmattressreviewz.com