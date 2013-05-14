Cribmattressreviewz.com Helps Parents Identify the Best Organic Crib Mattress

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- At present, most parents find that the sheer volume of childcare products on the market can make it hard to come to a final decision regarding the items to purchase for their baby. This applies to everything from feeding bottles to clothes to crib mattresses. That's why Cribmattressreveiwz.com has chosen to help parents make the right choices by giving them the following information on how to identify the best organic crib mattress .



Organic vs Natural



Thanks to the increasing concern over baby products that are made with potentially harmful chemicals, crib manufacturers have adjusted their production methods and their marketing methods as well. Because parents these days are aware of the dangers posed by phthalates and chemical flame retardants in conventional polyurethane foam, manufacturers are rushing to create organic and natural versions of their products and making sure that they are labelled appropriately. In fact, selling a product as "natural" these days is a sure way to sell.



But what's the difference between "natural" and "organic"? Undoubtedly, parents will favour a product that's certified organic. However, organic products tend to cost a lot more than traditional ones, so parents on the lookout for a less expensive crib mattress may be tempted to purchase one that's simply labelled natural rather than certified organic as a way of compromising between high price and health.



Nevertheless, mattresses made with natural materials are significantly different from organic ones. Natural mattresses are often little more than ordinary foam mattresses with a bit of soybean oil or similar substances included in the mattress core. To give their child the best, it's necessary for parents to go for a mattress that's certified organic.



Certified Organic



What exactly is a certified organic mattress? To meet the organic standard, a crib mattress should be made of material that was organically grown and produced. The plants or animals from which the raw material and fibres for the mattress was extracted should have been raised using organic methods of farming and husbandry. No pesticides or herbicides should have been used, along with renewable and sustainable planting methods. Animals such as sheep that produce organic wool should have been fed on a natural diet rather than synthetic feed.



Types of Organic Materials



The best organic crib mattresses are made of coconut fibre, wool, natural latex, or organic cotton. Children prone to allergies should avoid latex or wool, so organic cotton and coir are usually the safest options. Organic cotton even has the advantage of being cool and comfortable for babies to sleep on. It's also the least expensive out of all the materials used for organic mattresses. All organic mattresses should also have safe components, such as food-grade plastic covers or covers made with treated cotton or damask fabric.



For more information on the best organic crib mattress, visit http://cribmattressreviewz.com/



About cribmattressreviewz.com

Cribmattressreviewz.com is dedicated to helping parents find the best crib mattresses for their children by publishing relevant reviews and information regarding different brands and models of crib mattresses on the market today. More information please contact Terasa at info@cribmattressreviewz.com